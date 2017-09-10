Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

A viral video posted from the Bahamas show a beach devoid of water as Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines.
“I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see,” wrote Twitter user @Kaydi_K.
I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s— #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017
While it looks like the prelude to a tsunami, the bizarre sight is actually a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, reports The Washington Post. Basically, the storm is so powerful that it’s changing the shape of the ocean, sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.
Twitter user @deejayeasya also posted a photo showing a Bahamas beach devoid of water.
Sea gone dry #HurricaneIrma #Bahamas @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/zBLQn7ym2F— Adrian (@deejayeasya) September 9, 2017
The water should return as the hurricane moves on, the paper says.
