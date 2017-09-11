World

Militants attack convoy in Egypt's Sinai, kill 18 police

By ASHRAF SWEILAM Associated Press

September 11, 2017 7:39 AM

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Militants ambushed a police convoy in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Monday, killing 18 police and wounding seven others, according to security and military officials, in the deadliest attack in the turbulent region in months.

The police and military officials said the attack began with the detonation of roadside bombs that destroyed and set ablaze four armored vehicles and a fifth one carrying signal jamming equipment. The gunmen later opened fire with machine guns and commandeered a police pickup truck.

Among those killed were two police lieutenants. The wounded included a police brigadier general.

The attack took place about 30 kilometers (nearly 19 miles) west of el-Arish in northern Sinai, the epicenter of a long-running insurgency now led by the extremist Islamic State group.

The officials had earlier put the death toll at five and said the convoy included three armored vehicles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico 0:54

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video