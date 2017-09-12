FILE - This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, between the Jordan and Syria borders. Syrian opposition activists and witnesses say thousands of Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan have fled one makeshift camp for another, running from shelling and nearby fighting between Syrian rebels and government forces. A Jordanian official confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that residents of the Hadalat camp in the remote desert of southeastern Syria “were moved.” Syrian activists say the last residents fled Hadalat last week, with most heading the larger border camp of Rukban.
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2017 file photo shows the informal Rukban camp for displaced Syrians, between the Jordan and Syria borders. Syrian opposition activists and witnesses say thousands of Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan have fled one makeshift camp for another, running from shelling and nearby fighting between Syrian rebels and government forces. A Jordanian official confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, that residents of the Hadalat camp in the remote desert of southeastern Syria “were moved.” Syrian activists say the last residents fled Hadalat last week, with most heading the larger border camp of Rukban. Raad Adayleh, File AP Photo

World

Thousands of stranded Syrians flee border camp near Jordan

By ALICE SU Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:15 AM

AMMAN, Jordan

Syrian opposition activists and witnesses say several thousand Syrians stranded on the border with Jordan have fled one makeshift camp for another, running from shelling and nearby fighting between Syrian rebels and government forces.

A Jordanian official confirmed Tuesday that residents of the Hadalat camp in the remote desert of southeastern Syria "were moved." He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the issue with reporters.

Fighting in southern Syria ebbed in recent weeks after a cease-fire deal brokered by the U.S., Russia and Jordan. At the same time, Syrian government troops have been advancing in the southeast, close to the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Syrian activists say the last residents fled Hadalat last week, with most heading to the larger border camp of Rukban.

