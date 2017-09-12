German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the Christian Democratic party's, CDU, board meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
German chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the Christian Democratic party's, CDU, board meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. dpa via AP Kay Nietfeld

Merkel: Hungary can't ignore EU refugee ruling

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 4:20 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it's unacceptable for Hungary to ignore a ruling by the European Union's top court that it must accept refugees under an EU-wide plan. But she's not specifying any consequences.

Hungary's prime minister has said that while he "took note" of the European Court of Justice's ruling last week, he'd continue to oppose the plans.

Merkel told Tuesday's edition of the daily Berliner Zeitung: "That one government says it isn't interested in a verdict by the European Court of Justice cannot be accepted."

Asked whether that means Hungary must leave the EU, she replied: "It means that a very fundamental European question is affected, because for me Europe is a place governed by laws." Merkel said an EU summit in October must discuss the issue.

