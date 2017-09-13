World

Netanyahu says Israel endorses independence for Kurds

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 1:19 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's leader says the country supports Kurdish independence ahead of a key referendum on the matter.

In an announcement early Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says Israel rejects the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and considers it a terrorist organization. However, the statement says Israel "supports the legitimate efforts of the Kurdish people to attain a state of its own."

Iraq's Kurds plan to hold the referendum on Sept. 25 in three governorates that make up their self-ruled region as well as disputed areas that are controlled by Kurdish forces but claimed by Baghdad, including the oil-rich province of Kirkuk.

Israel has long been sympathetic to the Kurds and becomes to first country to officially endorse them in the vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico 0:54

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video