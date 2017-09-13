World

Claims questioned in South Africa ax murder trial

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:15 AM

JOHANNESBURG

A South African man on trial for allegedly murdering his father, mother and brother with an ax is back in court, where a blood spatter expert has testified that evidence contradicts the defendant's police statement.

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the case against Henri van Breda, who said he fought an attacker during the slaughter at his family's Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

A police bloodstain analyst, Capt. Marius Joubert, said Tuesday he believed van Breda's account was inconsistent with blood spatter patterns at the house.

The African News Agency reports that Joubert suspects the crime scene was staged after the killings.

The suspect is also charged with attempting to murder his sister, Marli. Then 16, she suffered severe injuries and was reportedly unable to remember the incident.

