Trump delivers shock rebuke to Colombia over cocaine surge

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles as he listens to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speak during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Trump is threatening that he may decertify Colombia as a partner in the drug war unless it reverses a record surge in cocaine production in the South American nation. The shock rebuke for Washington's staunchest ally in Latin America came Wednesday, Sept 13, in the White House's annual designation of nations it deems major drug producing or transit zones. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo