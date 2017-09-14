Rights group says millions in Syria school aid goes missing

FILE - In this Thursday, May 29, 2014 file photo, a Syrian refugee girl sits in a classroom at a Lebanese public school where only Syrian students attend classes in the afternoon, at Kaitaa village in north Lebanon. A new report by Human Rights Watch said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 that millions of dollars of school aid for Syrian refugee children went unaccounted for last school year, leaving schools across the region understaffed and contributing to a massive under-enrollment of Syrian school children. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo