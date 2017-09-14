Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, left, and Robert Saraha ttend a conference on the Latin Mass at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, left, and Robert Saraha ttend a conference on the Latin Mass at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Cardinals Gerhard Ludwig Mueller, left, and Robert Saraha ttend a conference on the Latin Mass at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo

World

Latin Mass fans celebrate 10-year anniversary, without pope

By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press

September 14, 2017 7:42 AM

VATICAN CITY

Fans of the old Latin Mass are descending on Rome for their annual pilgrimage yet they are facing indifference, if not outright resistance to their cause, from Pope Francis.

Ten years after Pope Benedict XVI passed a law allowing greater use of the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass, Francis seems to be doing everything possible to roll it back or simply pretend it never happened.

In recent weeks, he has affirmed with "magisterial authority" that the Vatican II reforms allowing for Mass to be celebrated in the vernacular rather than Latin were "irreversible." More recently, he gave local bishops' conferences authority to oversee those translations rather than the Vatican.

In many ways, these liturgy wars provide a microcosm of the battle lines drawn between traditionalist Catholics and Francis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico 0:54

Watch a 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattle Mexico
Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’
Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond 0:47

Man records Barcelona van attack witnesses screaming as police respond

View More Video