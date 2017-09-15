A Bangladeshi boy walks towards a parked boat as smoke rises from across the border in Myanmar, at Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Nearly three weeks into a mass exodus of Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar, thousands were still flooding across the border Thursday in search of help and safety in teeming refugee settlements in Bangladesh. Those who arrived Wednesday in wooden boats described ongoing violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where smoke could be seen billowing from a burning village, suggesting more Rohingya homes had been set alight.
World

Fire seen in Myanmar village, Rohingya huddle in Bangladesh

By JULHAS ALAM Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:19 AM

TUMBRU, Bangladesh

Flames could be seen in a Myanmar village from a Bangladeshi border point where the Rohingya Muslims who lived there had escaped and then watched as their homes burned.

Smoke billowed from a burning home in the Rakhine state village of Tumbru on Friday. Some residents now huddled on the Bangladeshi side of the border told AP journalists they had fled days ago and watched as each of their homes was burned since.

The villagers were among some 6,000 Rohingya Muslims who were huddling overnight in the open, new arrivals among the hundreds of thousands who've fled Myanmar in the past three weeks.

Many of the refugees have said Myanmar's military and Buddhist mobs burned their homes and told them to leave or die.

