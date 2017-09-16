UN chief to urge world leaders to prevent sexual abuse

FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at the UN in Nairobi, Kenya. Guterres has invited world leaders to a special event Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, on preventing sexual exploitation and abuse - an issue that has left a black mark on the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping operations and persists despite U.N. vows to combat the scourge. Guterres told reporters this week that the United Nations has drafted a compact which he hopes the organization's 193 member states will sign. Khalil Senosi, File AP Photo