34 Burundian refugees killed by Congo forces, official says

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 6:02 AM

BUJUMBURA, Burundi

An official says Congolese forces have allegedly shot and killed 34 Burundian refugees in an area near Burundi's border.

Waquara Yunusi, commander of the Pakistani battalion of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, says the deaths occurred Friday in the Kamanyola area of Congo's South Kivu province.

He says 15 of the victims are women.

Residents in the area tell The Associated Press the killings occurred after some Burundian refugees went to the bureau of intelligence in Kamanyola to inquire about four detained refugees.

Aline Nduwarugira says Congolese soldiers responded with gunfire when some of the refugees hurled stones.

Bertin Bisimwa, chief of Kamanyola, says more than 100 people were injured in the incident.

Congo is home to thousands of Burundian refugees. Many fled political violence in 2015.

