Scouting locations for a hit Netflix show about drug cartels, he was shot in Mexico

A veteran location manager in the film and television industry is dead after being shot in Mexico while scouting locations for a popular Netflix television show.
According to Variety, Carlos Muñoz Portal’s body was recently discovered in a bullet-ridden car in the Mexican state of Hidalgo. Deadline reports that Muñoz was last seen heading to the state in central Mexico to find locations for “Narcos,” a streaming TV show that has previously portrayed the rise and fall of notorious Columbian drug lords, including Pablo Escobar, in the early 1990s. The show was rumored to be changing its setting to Mexico for its fourth season, which was expected to premiere in the fall of 2018.
Muñoz had previously worked on several high-profile Hollywood projects, including the 2015 James Bond film “Spectre,” and Mel Gibson’s “Apocalypto,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
In a statement to Variety, Netflix said, “We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”
The place where Muñoz has a murder rate of 12.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, per Variety, below Mexico’s average of more than 16, according to U.N. data. Hidalgo is also one of eight federal districts in Mexico where the U.S. State Department has not issued a specific travel advisory.
It is unclear if Muñoz’s death will impact the show’s decision to film on location in Mexico. According to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, many productions have been reluctant to shoot in the country given its issues with drug violence, but there has been a recent uptick in films and shows going to Mexico.
