Search underway for crew of capsized fishing ship off Palau

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 02:34 AM

TOKYO

A multination search is underway for two Japanese and five Indonesian crew members after their fishing ship was found capsized about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the Pacific island of Palau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that planes and ships from the U.S., Japan and Palau are taking part in the search.

The Japanese-flagged, 15-meter (50-foot) tuna fishing boat capsized southwest of Palau. Japan's Kyodo News service said the ship sent a mayday signal Monday afternoon. A vessel from Japan's National Fisheries University located the ship the next morning.

Kyodo said the crew included a Japanese captain and chief engineer and five Indonesian crew members.

