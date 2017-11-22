Romanian confesses to rape, killing of German jogger

A Romanian truck driver, right, is led into a courtroom in Freiburg, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. He has confessed to having raped and killed a woman in southwestern Germany at the opening of his trial. The German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said in court that he killed the woman out of “inexplicable aggression,” but that he didn’t have a sexual motive. dpa via AP Patrick Seeger