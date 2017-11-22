Kuwait's 88-year-old ruler admitted to hospital after cold

FILE- In this Dec. 8, 2014 file photo, Emir of Kuwait Sheik Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, in Kuwait City. According to a report on the state-run KUNA news agency on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, Sheik Sabah, Kuwait's 88-year-old leader, has been admitted to hospital with a "cold." Mark Wilson, File AP Photo