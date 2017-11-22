Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror Pause 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 6:42 UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 5:37 'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill 3:47 NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 2:05 AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings 1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful