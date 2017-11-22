'Like chilies in my nose:' Coping with Delhi's toxic smog

In this Nov. 15, 2017, photo, Ajay Kumar, 46, a fruit vendor sells apples outside a railway station in New Delhi, India. Kumar has been doing this job for more than 30 years, supporting his wife and four children. He said on days this month when the pollution has been bad he’s covered his face and worn goggles. And the smog made him ill. “I had a fever and a cough. My eyes hurt, my throat hurt and it was difficult to walk,” he said. “But I still had to muster the courage to work for my children, to feed them. Work has to be done. Work is important.” Altaf Qadri AP Photo