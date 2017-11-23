An Afghan security policeman stands guard near a damaged bus after a suicide attack in Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. An Afghan official said the suicide attack killed eight people and wounded 17 in the country's eastern Nangarhar province.
An Afghan security policeman stands guard near a damaged bus after a suicide attack in Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. An Afghan official said the suicide attack killed eight people and wounded 17 in the country's eastern Nangarhar province. Mohammad Anwar Danishyar AP Photo
An Afghan security policeman stands guard near a damaged bus after a suicide attack in Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. An Afghan official said the suicide attack killed eight people and wounded 17 in the country's eastern Nangarhar province. Mohammad Anwar Danishyar AP Photo

World

Afghan official: Suicide attack kills 8 people in the east

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:35 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a suicide attack has killed eight people and wounded 17 in the country's eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the suicide bomber targeted a local police commander who was recently dismissed from his job.

Thursday's attack took place in the provincial capital, Jalalabad. The officer, who was identified only as Akram escaped unharmed but two of his children were among those killed. The use of a single name is common among Afghan men.

Khogyani says the attacker detonated his explosives vest near the commander's house where his supporters had gathered to call on the government to give him back his job in the district of Khiwa district.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video