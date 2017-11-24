Germany's SPD to join talks on resolving government impasse

The head of Germany's Social Democrats says his party will join talks on breaking the impasse that has prevented a new government from being formed since September.
Martin Schulz told reporters in Berlin on Friday that his center-left party is willing to meet with other parties to discuss "very openly what contribution the SPD can make to forming a new government."
The move marks a U-turn for Schulz, who had previously ruled out any participation in a future government after he lost to Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in the Sept. 24 vote.
Schulz said the party was moved to reconsider following a meeting with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday.
Never miss a local story.
Steinmeier called all mainstream parties for talks after Merkel failed to form a coalition with the Greens and Free Democrats.
Comments