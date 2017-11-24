That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

More Videos

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

Pause
AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's loss to Northern Iowa 3:40

Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's loss to Northern Iowa

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

  • Coffee may help slow effects of aging

    Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed.

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic
Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

World

That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 12:04 PM

First, coffee was bad for you. Now it’s good for you.

At least, that’s the finding from a new meta-review of scientific literature on the topic in the British Medical Journal. The review shows that drinking three to four cups of black coffee a day can reduce a variety of health risks and can decrease your risk of death by 17 percent.

“Coffee consumption seems generally safe within usual levels of intake, with summary estimates indicating largest risk reduction for various health outcomes at three to four cups a day, and more likely to benefit health than harm,” the report says.

The review linked coffee consumption to a lower risk of heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers. The study also found a 17 percent lower risk of death among subjects from all causes during the time they were studied, anywhere from 1 to 44 years in some studies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are a few caveats, however. Drinking more than four cups a day during pregnancy increases risks of low birth weight, pre-term birth and stillbirth, the review says. Women who drink more than four cups daily also are at greater risk for bone fractures, but not men.

Also, adding lots of calorie-rich creams, sugars or flavorings to your coffee can cancel out the health benefits and raise your risk of diabetes and other problems, the review says. Finally, the studies included in the review focused on 8 oz. cups of coffee per serving, not the “Tall” or “Grande” options available at most coffee shops.

The British Medical Journal review, published Tuesday by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, examined 201 studies of health effects of coffee intake. While in the past some doctors warned against drinking coffee, recent studies have uncovered a variety of potential health benefits to limited coffee consumption.

A 2015 Gallup poll found that 64 percent of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee daily.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

Pause
AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's loss to Northern Iowa 3:40

Kevin Keatts breaks down NC State's loss to Northern Iowa

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

View More Video