A look at the deadliest militant attacks in Egypt

FILE - In this April 10, 2017 file photo, women cry during the funeral for those killed in a Palm Sunday church attack in Alexandria Egypt, at the Mar Amina church. Egypt has been battling an insurgency in the Sinai led by an affiliate of the Islamic State group that intensified after the military’s 2013 ouster of the Muslim Brotherhood from power. Hundreds have been killed in what has become a grinding stalemate in Sinai. The militants have expanded their attacks to other parts of Egypt, carrying out deadly bombings of churches to terrorize the Christian minority and deadly gunbattles with security forces. Samer Abdallah, File AP Photo