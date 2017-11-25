World

Factory explosion in Chinese port causes injures, damage

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BEIJING

A factory explosion in a port city south of Shanghai on Sunday knocked down nearby residential buildings and sent injured people to hospitals, news reports said. There was no immediate word of possible deaths or how many people were hurt.

The explosion at a factory in Ningbo, one of China's busiest ports, struck a neighborhood along the Yong River at about 8:55 a.m., the official Xinhua News Agency and other outlets reported. No other details of the cause were immediately reported.

The blast "knocked down residential buildings," the website eastday.com said, without giving details.

An unknown number of people were taken to a hospital but details of their injuries were unknown, state-run China National Radio said on its website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Photos on News.163.com showed an injured woman being carried away on a man's back and what appeared to be the body of man lying in the debris of a collapsed building.

Video on the website Tencent News showed a white cloud of smoke rising above the explosion site.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video