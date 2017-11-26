Traditional demijohns are displayed at an olive oil farm in Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad.
Traditional demijohns are displayed at an olive oil farm in Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad. Gregorio Borgia AP
Traditional demijohns are displayed at an olive oil farm in Italy, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad. Gregorio Borgia AP

World

Bargain olive oil wasn’t ‘extra-virgin’, police say. In fact, it wasn’t even olive oil

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:43 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

THESSALONIKI, Greece

Greek police have arrested seven people allegedly involved in fraudulently selling large quantities of adulterated sunflower oil as olive oil in Greece and abroad.

A family of four and three of their relatives were found operating a workshop were they added a dye to turn the yellow sunflower seed oil into a green hue resembling olive oil.

The arrests took place Saturday near the city of Larissa, in the Greek province of Thessaly, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The adulterated oil was sold in five-liter (1.32-gallon) cans to Greek consumers and exported, in one-ton pallets, mainly to Germany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The product was peddled as “extra-virgin olive oil, straight from the producer.” Its domestic price was about 50 percent cheaper than the real thing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video