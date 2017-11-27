Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancé?

More Videos 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror Pause 1:25 Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 0:37 NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: Our seniors played like freshmen 2:19 'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart 2:11 Hurricanes' Darling relieved to get a win 1:11 Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:29 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

