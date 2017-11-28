World

In Zimbabwe, family of missing activist still hold out hope

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The wife of a missing Zimbabwean activist who was abducted by suspected state agents in 2015 after urging then-President Robert Mugabe to resign says she hopes the country's new leader will shed light on what happened to her husband.

Sheffra Dzamara said Tuesday that she still hopes her husband, Itai Dzamara, is alive and that those who kidnapped him will return his body if it turns out that he is dead.

Dzamara's brother, Patson, says new President Emmerson Mnangagwa was justice minister at the time of his brother's disappearance and was complicit with human rights abuses and other wrongdoing during Mugabe's rule.

Since becoming president, Mnangagwa has called for national reconciliation but has not addressed allegations of human rights violations while he was a top official in Mugabe's government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video