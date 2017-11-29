Bare-bottomed Americans arrested over Thai temple photo

FILE - In this April, 1996, file photo, the sun sets behind the stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun or the "Temple of Dawn" seen from across the banks of the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand. Two Americans who maintained a social media account called “Traveling Butts” have been arrested in Thailand after posting photos of themselves at the famous temple with their rear ends exposed. Deputy police spokesman Krisana Pattanacharoen says the men were arrested Tuesday night at a Bangkok airport and face public indecency charges. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo