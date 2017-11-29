'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

More Videos 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:01 Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:29 NC State's Keatts on Yurtseven: 'He's starting to feel confident again' 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 2:05 School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP

