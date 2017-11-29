Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez explains to members of the National Party and a group of journalists the preliminary results of the general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. A European Union electoral observation mission in Honduras is criticizing the country's electoral court for a lack of communication about the results.
Rodrigo Abd AP Photo
The Latest: Honduras opposition candidate disavows count

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:27 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

The latest on the slow vote count in Honduras' presidential election (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Honduran opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla says he will not recognize an official vote count by the country's electoral court and is alleging manipulation of Sunday's election.

Nasralla says he cannot abide "the results of the cheating system of the electoral court."

The candidate is backing off a document he signed with the Organization of American States promising to respect the result. He says after he signed, computers at the electoral court went down and "that was a trap."

Nasralla said Wednesday night he is the rightful next president "by the decision of the people."

Initial returns released before dawn Monday gave Nasralla a five-point edge in votes over incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez. More results released Wednesday gave Hernandez a razor-thin lead, with about 17 percent left to count.

___

6:05 p.m.

New partial results in Honduras' presidential election vote count say challenger Salvador Nasralla's lead has been wiped out and incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez now has a razor-thin edge.

An initial five-point surprise lead for the challenger from the leftist Libre alliance has steadily dwindled since the first results were reported early Monday.

As of Wednesday evening, the electoral court says Hernandez has a marginal advantage of 42.21 percent to 42.11 percent for Nasralla. Nearly 83 percent of the vote has been tabulated.

Honduras' electoral court has said it expects to complete a final count by Wednesday night.

