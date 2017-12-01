FILE - In this file photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits at his office after being released from a jail in Moscow, Russia. Medvedev said he has no intention of suing opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has criticized his alleged ill-gotten wealth, as it would only help him win more publicity.
World

Russia court send Navalny's ally to jail for a month

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:49 AM

MOSCOW

A Russian court has sentenced a close ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a month in jail for organizing an unauthorized rally.

The district court in the city of Nizhny Novgorod on Friday found Leonid Volkov guilty of breaking the law on public gatherings. Volkov is the chief of Navalny's presidential campaign.

Navalny plans to run for president against Vladimir Putin in the March election. Navalny and his allies have repeatedly served jail terms connected to rallies critical of the Russian government. Navalny himself spent 20 days in jail in October for organizing another rally.

Demonstrations called for by Navalny this year were some of the largest in years, rattling the Kremlin.

Navalny tweeted on Friday that Volkov's jailing aims to "paralyze" his campaign.

