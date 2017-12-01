The Latest: Suspicious package in Germany had nails, power

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

It took more than 100 test flights and a first attempt that had to be abandoned, but the Soul Flyers finally achieved the seemingly impossible. In one of the most spectacular ways to ever catch a flight, Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet succeeded in flying into the open door of a tiny light aircraft in mid-air after freefalling from the summit of the Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps.