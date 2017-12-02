Final death toll in Somalia's worst attack is 512 people

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, Somalis remove the body of a man killed in a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. The final death toll from the Oct. 14 massive truck bombing in Somalia's capital is 512 people, according to a report by the committee tasked with looking into the country's worst-ever attack, obtained by The Associated Press Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Farah Abdi Warsameh, File AP Photo