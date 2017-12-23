French, Niger presidents discus migration, extremism

FILE - In this Dec.19, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his tie at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. As Macron turns 40 Thursday, he's wrapping up a remarkable year. In the seven months since he won a long-shot presidential bid, he has proved to be a key leader in Europe and in the world, at the forefront of the battles against terrorism and climate change and mediating in crises around the Middle East. Now the hard part: transforming France, where critics brand him an arrogant monarch. Francois Mori, File AP Photo