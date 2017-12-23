World

Saudi-led coalition airstrike kills 10 in Yemen: officials

BY AHMED AL-HAJ The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 12:41 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 20 MINUTES AGO

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni tribal officials say a Saudi-led coalition airstrike has killed at least 10 people and wounded 25 others in the capital, Sanaa.

The officials said Saturday's airstrike targeted a gathering of tribesmen supporting Shiite rebels, known as Houthis. They spoke on condition of anonymity fearing reprisals.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Iranian-allied Houthis, who control the capital, since March 2015. It imposed a blockade on the impoverished country when the conflict began.

The coalition eased the blockade on the key Red Sea port of Hodeida in November. Rebel-held Hodeida, a vital lifeline for Yemenis, received on Saturday its first commercial oil shipment in 50 days.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Yemen's stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced 3 million and crippled the country's health system.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video