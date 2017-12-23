World

10 killed, 17 hurt in road accident in central Pakistan

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

MULTAN, Pakistan

Police say two speeding buses coming from opposite directions have collided and crashed into a van on a highway in central Pakistan, killing 10 people and injuring 17 others.

Local police chief Arfan Buhadar says the collision took place early Sunday near the town of Jam Shoro, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of the city of Multan.

He says some of the injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase.

Buhadar says the drivers of the two buses fled shortly after the accident and an initial investigation shows careless driving was behind the crash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video