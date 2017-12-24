World

2 Palestinians die of wounds from Israel clashes in Gaza

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip says two men have died from wounds sustained in earlier clashes with Israeli troops along the border with Israel.

It identified them as Mohammed Dahdouh, 20, who died Sunday, and Sharif Shalash, 28, who died on Saturday.

Their deaths raise to 12 the number of Palestinians killed in violence in Gaza and the West Bank since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Most of the deaths have occurred in Gaza, where protesters have been clashing with Israeli forces along the border fence. Forces have used tear gas and live fire to disperse the crowds. Among the dead are two Hamas militants killed in an Israeli airstrike that was carried out in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

    President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?
Detecting a Kilonova Explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova Explosion

View More Video