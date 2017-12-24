World

15 arrested in connection with Egypt's church attack

By HAMZA HENDAWI Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:44 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 24 MINUTES AGO

CAIRO

Egyptian security officials say 15 people have been arrested in connection with an attack on an unlicensed Christian church south of the capital, Cairo.

The officials said those arrested Sunday were 12 Muslims and three Christians suspected of involvement in Friday's violence.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Hundreds of Muslim demonstrators stormed the church after Friday prayers, according to the local diocese, who said they wrecked some of its fittings while chanting anti-Christian slogans and calling for its demolition.

Three Christians were wounded by the attackers.

Christians constitute around 10 percent of Egypt's population. Sectarian violence erupts occasionally, mainly in rural communities. They have also been targeted by Islamic militants.

