Mutko steps down as president of Russian Football Union

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Vitaly Mutko, Russian Federation Deputy Prime Minister & Russia 2018 WCup Local Organising Committee Chairman, speaks with press during the opening of the WCup Fan ID distribution center in Moscow, Russia.Vitaly Mutko, a Russian government official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping, has temporarily stepped down as president of the Russian Football Union, a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo