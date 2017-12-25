Thousands protest pardoning of Peru's former president

A demonstrators throws a tear gas canister back towards the police during clashes against the pardon of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced Sunday night that he granted a medical pardon to the jailed former strongman who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses, corruption and the sanctioning of death squads. Martin Mejia AP Photo