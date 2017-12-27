World

Swiss cook's forgotten knives prompt train evacuation

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 05:40 AM

BERLIN

Swiss police have evacuated a train over what turned out to be an amateur cook's abandoned suitcase full of kitchen knives.

St. Gallen canton (state) police say they stopped the train in Rorschach in northeastern Switzerland on Tuesday evening after the suitcase decorated with the words "8-tung gefaehrlich — Waffe" ("Warning, dangerous — Weapon") and illustrations of what appeared to be explosions was found.

There was also a phone number on the case. Officers tracked down the owner and brought him to the scene to open the luggage.

Police said Wednesday the owner told them he had forgotten the case when he got off the train at an earlier stop in Landquart. He said the alarming decor was meant to put his children off opening it.

