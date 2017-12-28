World

Turkey: 38 Islamic State group suspects detained in raids

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 03:29 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 22 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says anti-terrorism police have detained 38 suspected Islamic State group militants in the northwestern province of Bursa.

Anadolu Agency says the suspects, including several Syrian nationals, were apprehended in simultaneous raids of homes early Thursday. The agency reports that police broke down doors with battering rams.

Turkey has suffered a series of deadly attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub by a gunman that killed 39 people.

The country is stepping up security measures ahead of the new year. Authorities have canceled several large-scale New Year's Eve street celebrations in Istanbul.

