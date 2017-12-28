FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, Nubians leave their boats docked on the Nile River in front of Heisa Island, Aswan, southern Egypt. Egypt's pro-government media is vilifying neighboring Sudan over its expanding ties with Turkey and Qatar, Cairo's regional nemesis, saying the three are conspiring against Egypt.
World

Egypt, Sudan relations at a new low over Erdogan's visit

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:38 AM

CAIRO

Egypt's pro-government media is vilifying neighboring Sudan over its expanding ties with Turkey and Qatar, Cairo's regional nemesis, saying the three are conspiring against Egypt.

While the government has publicly remained silent, the media seized on a visit this week to Sudan by Turkey' president, a meeting between the chiefs of staff of Sudan, Turkey and Qatar and renewed efforts by Khartoum to revive a border dispute with Egypt.

The new low in relations deepens simmering tensions between Egypt and both Ethiopia and Sudan over the likely impact of a massive dam being built by Addis Abba on Egypt's vital share of Nile River waters.

"Sudanese President Omar Bashir is playing with fire in exchange for dollars," wrote veteran analyst Emad Adeeb in Thursday's edition of the Cairo daily, Al-Watan.

