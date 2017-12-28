Zimbabwe ex-military leader who ousted Mugabe becomes VP

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country's former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military's close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover to oust longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo