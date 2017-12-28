FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country's former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military's close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover to oust longtime leader Robert Mugabe.
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country's former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military's close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover to oust longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 file photo, Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's state-run media is reporting that new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed the country's former military commander as one of his two vice presidents. The naming of Constantino Chiwenga deepens concerns among some in the southern African nation about the military's close ties with Mnangagwa, who took power last month after Chiwenga led a military takeover to oust longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo

World

Zimbabwe ex-military leader who ousted Mugabe becomes VP

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:25 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

A former general who led the ouster of Zimbabwe's founding leader has been sworn in as vice president.

The appointment of Constantino Chiwenga had been widely anticipated amid concerns about the military's influence on new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The military stepped in last month and forced the departure of Robert Mugabe as Zimbabweans feared his unpopular wife was preparing to succeed him.

Kembo Mohadi, a former state security minister, was sworn in Thursday as the other vice president.

Mnangagwa in a new government notice has spelled out benefits for Mugabe and any future president who serves at least one term. They include government-funded accommodation, office space and personnel, a luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicle, security details, first-class air travel abroad at least four times a year and an undisclosed entertainment allowance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video