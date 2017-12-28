World

Turkey's leader denies plans for naval base in Sudan

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 05:32 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied that his country is constructing a naval base on Sudan's Red Sea coast, saying Turkey plans to restore Ottoman-era ruins in the area.

In comments published in Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, Erdogan also says his government "laughed" off a request for Turkey to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during an Islamic summit in Istanbul this month. Al-Bashir is on the International Criminal Court's wanted list for war crimes in Darfur.

Erdogan says Turkey is not a party to the ICC's founding treaty.

Asked about reports that Turkey would build a naval base at Sudan's port of Suakin, Erdogan told a group of journalists on his return from an Africa visit that included Sudan: "There is no such thing as a military port."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video