World

4 detainees escape from city prison in Berlin

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 09:58 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Four detainees escaped from a prison in Berlin on Thursday, breaking out part of a concrete wall and climbing over a barbed-wire fence, authorities said.

The men had reported for work at a workshop in Ploetzensee prison before their escape. They broke a concrete pillar between two ventilation gaps, climbed through the hole and then over the nearby fence, city justice ministry spokesman Michael Reis told news agency dpa.

Footage from a camera trained on a nearby gate showed the four men climbing through the hole shortly before 9 a.m., authorities said. The fence appeared to be undamaged. The alarm was raised more than half an hour later.

The men had convictions for theft, burglary and bodily harm, among other things. All arrived at the prison this year. Three were due for release next year and the fourth in 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The prison has 362 inmates.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video