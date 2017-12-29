World

British police seek killer after young woman found dead

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:22 AM

LONDON

British police have launched an investigation after the body of a young woman was found in a public park.

Police say they believe 22-year-old Iuliana Tudos was attacked on Christmas Eve. Her identity was made public Thursday after next of kin were notified.

She was last seen by friends on Christmas Eve when she took a bus from Camden, the rowdy north London neighborhood where she worked in a popular bar.

She had been expected to spend the evening with friends in northeast London but never arrived.

Police on Friday are seeking clues in Finsbury Park, where her body was found. Investigators say she died of a stab wound and a head injury.

