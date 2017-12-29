World

Officials say 2 police killed in attack outside Cairo church

By MENNA ZAKI Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:31 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian security officials say two policemen have been shot dead in an attack outside a church in a south Cairo suburb.

The officials said a gunman opened fire outside a Coptic church before he was shot dead himself. They say the exchange of fire also injured three other people. The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency, citing an unnamed official at the Interior Ministry, said Friday's attack in the Helwan neighborhood was carried out by two assailants; one of them fled the scene and was being chased down.

A video circulated onsocial media after the attack apparently shows the dead gunman on the ground. Authorities have closed off the area around the church.

