World

Syria prays for rain at President Assad's request

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 05:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DAMASCUS, Syria

Imams across Syria are directing Muslims to pray for rain during this week's congregational Friday prayers.

Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry, SANA state news agency reported Tuesday.

SANA says insufficient rains and a changing climate have hurt crop yields this year. Most of Syria's precipitation comes in winter.

Friday prayers are the most important weekly prayers in the Muslim world. Imams deliver weekly sermons on topics ranging from family to politics and, in this case, the weather.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Israel, Jewish worshippers prayed for rain at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Thursday after Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel called for prayers to relieve the country's drought-hit farming sector.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video