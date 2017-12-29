World

German government cautious on Turkish fence-mending bid

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 06:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

The German government has responded cautiously to signals by Turkey's president that he wants better relations, stressing its interest in several Germans jailed for what Berlin considers political reasons.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published Thursday that Ankara has "no problems with Germany, or with the Netherlands or Belgium," following strains with those countries.

An irritant in German-Turkish relations has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.

German government spokesman Georg Streiter said Friday: "The German government has taken note of these comments by President Erdogan. The German government is of the opinion that resolving the remaining detention cases has an important role in improving bilateral relations."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Streiter welcomed news Thursday of a German national's release, without giving details.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:43

Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror
796 Irish Children Vanished. Why? 11:23

796 Irish Children Vanished. Why?

View More Video