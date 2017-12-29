Released Indian fishermen queue to board into buses on the way for their homeland India, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. A Pakistani official says 145 Indian fishermen have been handed over to Indian authorities at a border crossing near the eastern city of Lahore.
World

Pakistan hands over 145 fishermen to Indian authorities

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 08:34 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says 145 Indian fishermen have been handed over to Indian authorities at a border crossing near the eastern city of Lahore.

Maj. Azam Sher said Friday that the Indian fishermen were previously released from a Karachi prison and transported to Lahore.

The fishermen had been imprisoned during the past year for illegally fishing in Pakistani territorial waters.

Another group of Indian fishermen will be released next month as a good will gesture. The country released 220 Indian fishermen in Dec 2016, a move reciprocated by India but with a smaller figure.

Pakistan and India's maritime agencies frequently arrest each other's fishermen. Detained fishermen from both sides languish in prison until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.

